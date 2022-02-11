Bauxite exploration starts on Nyinahin-Mpasaaso ridge

Barring any unforeseen development, mining of bauxite would start at Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region from next year.
Already, exploration activities have started for the estimation of the mineral resource available in the area to validate and define the bauxite reserves.Follow @Graphicgh
The exploration, which is estimated to last between six months and one year, is being undertaken by Rocksure International, a wholly-owned Ghanaian company.
The Nyinahin-Mpasaaso ridge is one of the areas rich in bauxite deposits in the country and forms part of the four projects being executed by the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) under the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI).
Nyinahin-Mpasaaso is Project Two under the IAI.
Study tour
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIADEC, Mr Michael Ansah, last Thursday paid a working visit to the exploration site on the Nyinahim-Mpasaaso ridge to acquaint himself with the progress of work on the project.
Mr Ansah said it was important to experience, at first hand, the extent of work being undertaken by its partner, Rocksure International, which will pave the way for the construction of a mine and the establishment of a bauxite refinery in Ghana.
“We are seeing that work is progressing, and what is, particularly, gratifying is to see a wholly-owned Ghanaian company demonstrate the competence and capacity to do this sort of work.
“We are looking at being able to enable that capacity, enable that vision of building a Ghana with Ghanaians who can drive the development of an industry such as this,” Mr Ansah said.
The GIADEC CEO said the prospecting programme would take a few months, probably six months, adding that “the samples are being collected progressively so we can ascertain the quality and quantity of bauxite that we have in these areas”.
The prospecting is taking place on four sites on the same ridge.
Mr Ansah expressed delight particularly in seeing the involvement of residents of Nyinahin-Mpsaaso and adjoining communities who had gained employment and were already on-site working.
In September 2021, Rocksure International signed an agreement to partner GIADEC to execute Project 2 — the development of a mine and a refinery solution, under a joint venture partnership.