Injunction against Ghana School of Law entrance exams fails

The Supreme Court has struck out an interlocutory application that sought to halt the entrance examination into the Ghana School of Law (GSL) slated for July 27, 2018
In the said June 23, 2017 judgement, the Supreme Court declared as unconstitutional a requirement by the GLC that persons seeking to enter the GSL needed to pass an entrance examination and an interview.
It also ordered the GLC to take steps within the next six months to review the process of admission to the GSL.
Professor Asare wanted the court to put an injunction on the entrance exams because according to him, the GLC failed to meet the six months deadline given by the apex court.
Application struck out
Counsel argued that the practice of another person signing an affidavit on behalf of a party to a suit was alien to Ghana’s legal system.
“There is no competent application before the court and I invite the court, therefore, to strike it out as incompetent,’’ he submitted.
His plea was, however, rejected by the seven-member panel hearing the case, who held that the error was not one that they could gloss over.
After the judges made their position clear, Mr Bentil prayed to withdraw the application and refile later, which the court accepted.
Background
The court, therefore, ordered the GLC to review the process of admission into the GSL within six months.
Due to the court’s order, Parliament in
The new LI scrapped the interview aspect of the admission requirement but maintained the entrance exams.
Professor Asare then filed a new application in
According to him, the deadline to review the admission process was December 22, 2017, and therefore GLC by failing to meet the deadline is in contempt of the court.
He argued that in effect due to the GLC’s failure to meet the deadline, the old law that governed admission into the GSL, LI 1296, which was declared unconstitutional was still in force.
He, therefore, among other reliefs wanted an order directing the GLC to admit all qualified LLB degree holders before the passage of the new LI governing the admission process.
“An order restraining the GLC and its agents from conducting an entrance examination or any other screening process for admission into the GSL,” he stated.
