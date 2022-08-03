Ayensudo: Truck accident claims 13 lives

A collision between a truck and a bus at Ayensudo near Elmina in the Central Region has claimed about 13 lives.
The accident reportedly happened Wednesday evening.
It involved a cement truck, which is said to have collided with a bus which was conveying passengers from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to Takoradi in the Western Region.
Many of the fatalities are said to have happened on the spot.
One female passenger in the Nissan mini bus with registration number WR 1347-17 survived the accident.
The registration number of the DAF cement truck is GM 2076-12
