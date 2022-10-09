Auctioning of vehicles go online October 21, see the website here

The Ghana Revenue Authority will from Friday, October 21, 2022, begin the auctioning of vehicles on an online platform.
The platform known as the E-Auction module on the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) will be piloted with the auction of selected vehicles.
All interested persons can log onto http://auction.icums.gov.gh to view the advertised vehicles.
A screenshot of the platform
The online platform is expected to eliminate corruption associated with auctioning of goods at the ports.
Speaking at a ceremony to launch the GRA Service Charter last week, Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev Amisshadai Owusu Amoah said prospective vehicle buyers will go online to make bid bids without appearing physically.
He said is outfit was working to implement the new initiative as part of efforts to prevent revenue losses that emanates from the auctioning process.
“We’re working to improve our services through various online and technology platforms such as that customers will feel comfortable dealing with us,” the Commissioner-General said.
“We have the E-VAT, E-invoicing and other innovative means which customers are able to pay taxes and avoid some alleged corruption in our various offices. Another initiative is that by the end of October, we want to begin an E-Auction at the ports so that if you want to buy a car, just be home and click to search the kind of car you want without coming to the port”.
Rev. Amoah further disclosed that customers will make payments immediately after their bids are electronically approved.
Auctioning returns after halt
Last month, the Office of the Special Prosecutor said the Customs Division of the GRA could commence the auction of vehicles and other goods after a halt during a corruption investigation.
The OSP is investigating suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division between July 1, 2016, and August 15, 2022.
On August 19, 2022, the Special Prosecutor directed the Commissioner of Customs Division to halt and discontinue all auction sales in aid of facilitating an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods between July 1, 2016, and August 15, 2022.
A statement dated September 12, 2022, and issued by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said the directive had been reviewed:
"The Customs Division may commence auction sales of vehicles and other goods from Monday 12 September 2022.
"The auction sales should be conducted strictly in accordance with legal requirements, especially the provisions of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).
"The Customs Division should cooperate and work closely with authorised officers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor in respect of the investigation and the conduct of auction sales.
"The Office of the Special Prosecutor reminds all officers of the Customs Division and prospective bidders at the subsequent auctions that the investigation is still active and ongoing."