Police investigating Nana Agradaa's alleged money-doubling scam at church

The Police have commenced an investigation into a money-doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder of the church Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa.
The investigation comes after some members of the church complained about the alleged scam in different posts on social media.
Graphic Online understands that some members of the church thronged the premises of the Heaven Way Church in Weija to demand their money with videos of the incident being widely circulated on social media.
"We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building," the Police said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday (October 9, 2022).
"While investigation continues, we urge everyone, especially those who might have been affected to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands".
In one of the videos sighted by GraphicOnline, one of the church members said they heard about the alleged scheme in a television broadcast.
He said about 5,000 persons participated in the scheme which promised over 100% returns.
