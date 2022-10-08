GCTU honours 24 graduates for exceptional performance

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) Business School has honoured 24 graduates of the school for excelling in their respective programmes.
Awards were given for the Best Student for Diploma in Business Administration - Accounting, Management, Marketing Options as well as Diploma in Public Relations Management.
Others are; Best Student for Bachelor of Science (BSc) Procurement and Logistics, BSc. Banking and Finance, BSc. Accounting with Computing, BSc. Accounting, BSc Economics, BSc Management, BSc Human Resource Management and BSc. Marketing.
For post graduate programmes, awards were given to the Best Student in MBA Finance (2021), MSc Business Decision Management (2021), Supply Chain Management (2021), MSc. Engineering Project Management (2021), MSc. Engineering and Management (2021) and MSc. in Oil and Gas Management.
Other special awards such as the Dean of Student Affairs Gold Award for the Overall Best GCTU Business School Female Graduating Student 2021, the Dean of GCTU Business School Diamond Award for the Overall Best Graduating Student, GCTU Business School 2021, and the Vice-Chancellor Special Award for the Best Undergraduate Project Work (Business School) were also given to deserving students.
Ewurabena Mansa Asaam, emerged the Overall Best Post-graduate Student (2021) MSc. Engineering and Management, while Claudia Aku was adjudged the Vice-Chancellor’s Best Thesis Award (Postgraduate) MSc. Supply Chain Management.
Recognition
At the awards ceremony organised in Accra yesterday, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the GCTU, Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, said the awards were to serve as a platform to encourage other students to work harder and excel in their programmes.
He urged them to use their skills to help solve real-life problems.
“When you complete a degree, it is a starting point, but your ability to transform the skills and knowledge to solve real-life problems is significant,” he said.
“We will be doing the tracer studies so that at every significant mile stone in your life, we can say congratulations and honour your every achievement,” he added.
He urged them to keep in touch with the school and share their experiences with the students while expressing the school’s commitment to do same.
The Dean of the GCTU Business School, Professor Oppong Appiah Adjei Ampong, indicated that the recognition was a starting point in their relationship with the school and, therefore, urged them to stay in touch and be ambassadors of the school.
The Registrar of GCTU, Emmanuel Baidoo, for his part, said academic award ceremonies were essential components of the school’s activities to serve as a beacon of hope and light to other students.
He said plans were underway to expand the awards scheme so parents and well-wishers could attend.
A professor at the Economic Department of the GCTU Business School, Reverend Professor Ivy Drafor-Amenyah, who shared a word of encouragement, said the school would continue cheering the awardees to success but said they must continue to build upon themselves.
“Build a personal value system so that when you excel, the lack of integrity will not destroy you. Also, understand how you are made up as a person and find things that you enjoy and get paid for it,” she said.