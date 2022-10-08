Chief Imam, Nakoa pray for Dr Bawumia to mark his birthday

Two religious leaders yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at his residence to pray for him on the occasion of his birthday.
They are the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Founder of the Israel King of the Jews Church, Prophet Nakoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson.
They prayed for the wellbeing of Dr Bawumia, his family and asked for God's wisdom for him.
The two later held a closed door meeting with Dr Bawumia, who also thanked them for their visit and prayers on the occasion of his 59th birthday.