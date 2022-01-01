Atiwa-East MP holds Christmas party for children

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa-East in the Eastern Region, Mrs Abena Osei-Asare has organised a Christmas party for children at Aworensua, Akutuase and Ankaase communities in her constituency.
The end of year party was to put smiles on the faces of the children in her constituency and to reassured them that they are being catered for.
The children were treated to good music while they feasted with their MP, who is also a Deputy Minister of Finance.
Addressing the children at the party, " "Obaatampa" Abena Osei-Asare, said children are the future of their communities and the country as a whole and Christmas was nothing when the children are not taken care of.
She said the occasion was also to put smiles on the faces of the children and making them experience the joy of Christmas aside from what their parents had done for them during the festive season.
Mrs Osei-Asare urged parents to continue to invest in their children, especially in their education since it was the best legacy they could bequeath their children.
" Let's invest in children, that's the safest way to secure our future", she stated.
She also used the occasion to wish all her constituents well in all their endeavours in the New Year and pledged to continue to work for them for their betterment and the development of the constituency.