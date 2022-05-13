Ashaiman: Suspect dies in police cells; 4 police officers interdicted

Four police officers have been interdicted after a suspect died in police cells at Ashaiman last week.
The reason for arresting the suspect, and placing him in police cells was reportedly not recorded in the station diary.
Besides, other inmates who noticed the suspect needed medical attention at night and drew the police man on duty's attention to it were ignored, until the suspect reportedly died the following day on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Those interdicted
Those interdicted include the District Police Commander, Graphic Online has gathered.
The others are the Station officer, two counter NCOs and the arresting officer.
The suspect who is now deceased is Ebenezer Dosu, a 35-year-old man, Graphic Online has gathered from sources.
He was reportedly pronounced dead on Wednesday May 4, 2022 at about 2:30pm.
He was taken to the Tema General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body has since been deposited at the morgue.
Graphic Online also gathers that the police officers have been interdicted pending investigations because there is no record in the station diary or entry as to what led to the arrest of the suspect now deceased, and he was put in cells.
While in cells, other inmates drew the police’s attention to the fact that the suspect needed medical attention but the police did not act.
The case has since been referred to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for investigations following which the said officers have been interdicted.
Arrest last week
Some reports last week suggested Ebenezer Dosu was arrested for an alleged road traffic offence.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.