Asene Methodist Primary, KG block receives facelift

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Mar - 31 - 2023 , 07:39

The Methodist Primary and Kindergarten classroom blocks at Akyem Asene, near Oda, in the Eastern Region have been given a facelift at a cost of GH¢105,000.

Patrick Kwame Danso, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Memphis Metropolitan Limited, an Accra-based construction firm, and his wife, Gifty Agyare Danso, contributed GH¢95,000 towards the project, while Asene Akwaaba Fest, a development oriented organisation formed by Asene citizens resident outside the community, paid GH¢10,000.

The renovation of the hitherto dilapidated structure involved the plastering, re-roofing, painting and installation of metal pillars to solidify the building.

Ceremony

At the handing over of the facility to the community at Asene, the Asene-Manso-Akroso District Director of Education, George Kwame Somuah, stressed that the lack of qualified teachers and educational infrastructure, including washroom facilities, were among the major problems hampering quality education delivery in the district.

He noted with concern that as many as 150 trained teachers were needed to fill the vacant positions in basic schools in the district.

He appealed to the Ministry of Education, corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations and well-to-do individuals to assist to find solutions to the problem.

Inspiration

Mr Danso said he was inspired by the advice of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians to be citizens but not spectators in terms of their contribution to national development, to rescue the "dying" schools.

He advised the youth to take active interest in the development of their communities.

The Headmistress of the two school, Mrs Grace Koranteng, expressed gratitude to the benefactor couple for their contributions to the progress of Asene, and urged other citizens of the town to emulate the example.

The function was graced by the Asenehene, Nana Karikari Appau Frimpong, and Very Rev. Prince Adu-Darko, the Pastor in-charge of Asene Methodist Church.