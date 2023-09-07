Another leaked VIDEO: Bugri Naabu talks about GH¢10,000 police monthly payments, contract

Another leaked VIDEO: Bugri Naabu talks about GH¢10,000 police monthly payments, contract

Graphic.com.gh

There is another leak in relation to the Bugri Naabu conversation with some police officers and how to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

In this latest leaked audio, in addition to a video, showing Bugri Naabu in a conversation with some other people in the office, Bugri Naabu is heard talking about a contract being offered to him by the police administration.

In the second, which is an audio, the conversation mentioned a GH¢10,000 monthly payment from the police for Bugri Naabu.

Attached below is the video and audio

