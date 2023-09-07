Abandoned tollbooths on Accra-Tema motorway being removed at GH¢1million

Della Russel Ocloo Sep - 07 - 2023 , 19:27

An exercise to partially decommission the tollbooth structures on the Accra-Tema Motorway has been started by the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA).

The exercise, estimated at GH¢1 million, will see the main booths situated on the main motorway inner lane demolished.

The booths outside the main two lane, will not be touched. These are the additional booths that was part of the extention project.

All the concrete slabs on which the tollbooths were sitting will be pulled down.

The abandoned tollbooths have become a hotspot for accidents in recent times, with a recent accident last Sunday killing one person.

There have been public complaints about the abandoned tollbooths structures on the Motorway.

In May 2022, a tipper truck crashed into two of the booths leaving two persons injured.

Motorists have also complained that the tollbooths are not visible especially at night

Decommissioning programme

The Director of Road Safety and Environment at the GHA, Joseph Atsu Amedzake, told Graphic Online's Della Russel Ocloo that arrangements have been finalised for the partial removal of the tollbooths to make traveling much easier for commuters.

"We are presently mobilising resources, equipment and personnel to enable us commence work immediately" he said.

As part of the exercise, three lanes on which the booths are sitting, earmarked for removal have been cordoned off.

When Graphic Online visited the Accra end of the tollbooth at about 2:50 pm on Thursday [Sept 7, 2023], it was observed that reflective cones had been placed within the cordoned area to warn motorists about the blockade of some of the lanes.

That, Mr Amedzake said was a safety measure to prevent accidents and to ensure that motorists are aware of the situation around the tollbooths.

"In the interim, we are also mobilizing to install solar powered streetlights at the Tema and Accra ends of the tollbooths to address the safety concerns while we look for a permanent solution of lighting the entire motorway.

Potholes

Mr Amedzake also said that patching works of the depressed areas along the motorway which continue to pose danger to commuters will soon begin to address the safety concerns the gaping potholes which are major hazards to drivers and passengers.

The potholes have also become a major cause traffic congestion along the stretch which previously was the most preferred fastest route for many commuters travelling in and out of Accra to Tema and other parts of the country.

Mr Amedzake appealed to motorists and commuters to exercise caution when using the affected sections of the motorway, while also encouraging them to obey the speed limit do as to prevent accidents.