Prestea-Himan residents on a protest march over bad road linking Bogoso to community

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Sep - 08 - 2023 , 04:00

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, some residents of Prestea-Himan in the Western Region embarked on a street protest over a bad road in the area.

They want the 19-kilometre road linking the town to the municipal capital at Bogoso to be fixed immediately.

They argued that the bad road has cut the community off from the municipal capital and that several appeals to the government for the road to be constructed have been ignored.

Wearing red attires and holding placards conveying their appeal, they marched through two town.