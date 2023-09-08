Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu joins forces with Bismillah Charity for '1Child-1 Health Insurance Card' initiative

Kweku Zurek Sep - 08 - 2023 , 04:19

The President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, has partnered with the Bismillah Charity Foundation to launch the '1Child-1NHIS card' project.

Speaking in an interview, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with this non-profit organization, emphasizing its potential to grant numerous children in Nima and Maamobi access to high-quality healthcare.

"This project is a source of great excitement for me because it promises improved healthcare access for children in these two communities. With collective effort, we can turn this vision into reality. Inshallah, this is a dream fulfilled," he declared.

In addition to his role as Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development within the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has significantly impacted lives through his empowerment initiatives. These efforts have included providing capital to empower youth and women in Zongo Communities to pursue entrepreneurship and business ventures.

This young businessman has received numerous accolades, both domestically and internationally, in recognition of his outstanding leadership capabilities.

The initiative's organizers have set a target of enrolling 5,000 children from these two communities in the program.