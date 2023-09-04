ASP Asante assisted Bugri Naabu to record the leaked tape - Supt Asare alleges

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Sep - 04 - 2023 , 14:44

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), named only as Asante has been alleged as the one who assisted Daniel Bugri Naabu to record a conversation between himself and two senior police officers.

Superintendent George L. Asare, one of the officers captured on tape discussing the plot with Daniel Bugri Naabu and Commissioner of Police, Mr George Alex Mensah mentioned the name of Asante, when he appeared before the the Parliamentary committee probing the tape and the discussions captured on it.

Supt Asare said his own intelligence gathering exposed that ASP Asante was the one who did the recording.

He said, coincidentally, when the tape was leaked and Bugri Naabu called him [Asare] on telephone, he mentioned the name Asante and questioned why he leaked the tape, seemingly unknowing that he had rather called Asare.

Already, Daniel Bugri Naabu when he appeared before the committee last week admitted that he did and recording and mentioned that he got someone to assist him to do it, but he did not mention the name of the said person who assisted him.

COP George Alex Mensah when he appeared before the committee last week also mentioned that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare had a hand in the recording and the subsequent leaking of the tape.

The committee has said it may invite IGP Dampare.

Superintendent Asare, who did not disclose so much information on ASP Asante, told the committee that after the tape had leaked, Bugri Naabu mistakenly called him and referred to him (Superintendent Asare) as Asante, wanting to find out why he (Asante) had leaked the tape.

When he appeared before the committee on Monday, September 4, 2023, Supt. Asare told the committee that the said ASP Asante was assisted to go to the Police College by COP George Alex Mensah, one of the officers also captured on the said leaked tape.

He, however, told the committee that he will disclose much of the information on the said officer to the committee in camera.

Superintendent Asare is part of those captured on tape discussing why the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare should be removed from office.

The secret recording of the conversation between Daniel Bugri Naabu, Superintendent Asare and COP Mensah was leaked into the public domain after which Parliament set up a committee to investigate the matter.

The Committee is chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea.