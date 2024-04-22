Anas with the bbc world service at Nile University in Abuja
Anas with the bbc world service at Nile University in Abuja

Anas throws light on investigative methods and skills  

Kester Aburam Korankye

Celebrated investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has opened up on the methods he deploys to investigate his stories.

Mr Anas, who on April 19 graced a BBC World Service event at the Nile University in Abuja, shared with the participants his success story as an undercover reporter in Ghana. 

His participation in the seminar, which focused on the practice of journalism in Africa, afforded participants the opportunity to ask him questions regarding his illustrious career spanning over 25 years. 

Bloggers and journalists took the opportunity to interview Mr Anas after the event where he shed more light on his methods and skills. 

The event was a gathering of African journalists and media professionals discussing various topics.

