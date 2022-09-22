AMA presents 900 dual desks to schools

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has presented 900 dual desks to 74 schools in the metropolis to enhance quality education and promote effective learning.
Presenting the desks at a ceremony held in Accra last Wednesday, the Chief Executive of the AMA, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, said the support for the schools formed part of the government’s efforts to provide quality education in the metropolis and the country at large.
She reiterated the government’s commitment to bridging the infrastructural deficit while providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the metropolis to enhance quality education and promote effective learning.
Ms Sackey gave an assurance that the assembly would continue to create the necessary environment for schools within the district and appealed for the support of all stakeholders to achieve that objective.
She appealed to the education directorate and head teachers of the beneficiary schools to take good care of the furniture so they could last longer.
She advised the pupils to focus more on their studies to raise the level of education in the metropolis.
The Director of Education at the AMA, Stephen Abamfo, who received the desks at the City Hall of the Metro Education Directorate for onward distribution to the beneficiary schools, expressed his appreciation to Ms Sackey for the presentation and pledged the directorate’s commitment to ensure a strict maintenance culture.