Prof. Opoku-Agyemang attends FAWE board meeting

A former Minister of Education, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has returned home after successfully attending and participating in the board meeting of the Forum for African Women Educationists (FAWE) in Nairobi, Kenya.
As the immediate past president of the Pan-African Non-Governmental Educational Organisation for six years and currently serving as a board member, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said, the goal of FAWE was to ensure quality education for the African girlchild and women.
Goal
She disclosed that “our goal is to ensure that our immediate target receives quality education that equips the learner with the requisite knowledge, skills, competencies and values to ensure optimum productive participation in society”.
Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang maintained that FAWE was committed to remain vibrant and impactful, guided by the vision, mission and successes of its members.
FAWE
FAWE was founded 30 years ago by five women ministers of education in Africa namely, Paulette Mousavou from Gabon, Alice Tiendrebeogo from Burkina Faso, Fay Chung from Zimbabwe, Simone de Comarmond from the Seychelles, (current President and Chair of the African Board) and Vida Yeboah from Ghana.
The non-governmental organisation, according to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, currently operated in 33 countries across the continent, focusing on lifting the education and quality of the African child and woman for meaningful impact and living.