Akufo-Addo’s presidential jet develops problem after take off

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the delegation that travelled with him to the United States have escaped what could have been a fatal accident with the Presidential jet in Washington.
Sources indicate that after about 30-minutes of flight on his return to Accra, one of the engines of the aircraft developed a fault and went off.
Sources say the aircraft had to fly around to burn fuel before landing at Washington.
Arrangements have however been made for the President and his delegation to return on a commercial flight.
He is expected back in Accra Sunday morning via South African Airways.
This is not the first time the President jet has had challenges.
In March 2015, the Presidential Jet caught fire while attempting to take off from the Kotoka International Airport.
The Falcon 900, had been tasked to perform a special mission in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.
Before that, on December 5, 2014, the Presidential jet carrying former President John Mahama developed a technical fault which delayed his appearance at the 30th National Farmers Day celebrations in the Western Region.
Akufo-Addo at the UN
President Akufo-Addo was at the UN on Wednesday, September 26 where he addressed the 73rd UN General Assembly.
His address touched on the anxieties concerning China’s forays into the developing world, the need for UN Reform, the wider vision of an Africa Beyond Aid, and the recent passing of former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan.
credit: Citinewsroom