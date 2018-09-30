Graphic, ABL hold 13th annual health screening for Adabraka residents

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) in collaboration with the Accra Diamond Lions Club on Saturday organised a health screening exercise for the residents of Adabraka and its environs in Accra
.
People were screened for various health conditions, including diabetes, typhoid fever, malaria, hypertension, dental care, and optical problems.
Similarly, those screened for optical problems were provided with free lenses while others were given free medications.
Also, some of the attendees were registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for free while those with expired NHIS cards had their cards renewed.
Officials
Officials from both GCGL and ABL as well as the Lions Club came to supervise the exercise. They included the acting Managing Director of GCGL, Ransford Tetteh; ABL's Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Adwoa Aba Arthur, the Chief of Adabraka, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II and Queen Mother of Adabraka, Naa Korkor Aadzieoyi I.
Health
Speaking at the exercise, Nii Adjabeng II commended the organizers for the initiative, saying the exercise would go a long way to improve the health conditions of the people in the area.
He also appealed to the residents, particularly those in Adabraka to desist from unhealthy practices such as improper disposal of waste materials.
He added that
Nii Adjabeng II said although Adabraka hosts four different universities, many of the youths in the area are unable to continue their education to the tertiary level due to poverty.
He has, therefore, appealed to companies within the Adabraka enclave to support the universities in the area to provide scholarships for the needy but brilliant students in the community.
The Acting Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Tetteh said Adabraka as a community was dear to the company’s heart and would continue to support the development of the area.
He said the company would continue to give back to the society, particularly its host community, saying that it was the wish of the company for every resident in Adabraka and the country as a whole to stay healthy.
ABL health
The Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of the Accra Brewery limited, Adwoa Aba, said ABL partnered the event because it considers Adabraka as a key partner in its operations.
She said ABL would continue to partner programmes designed to see to the development of Adabraka and the wellbeing of the residents in the area.
Accra Diamond Lions Club
The President of the Accra Lions Club, Lion Kwabena Debi Appiah said the club has
He said one of their objectives was to ensure that people have no issues with their sight, adding that was worrying that many people are developing eye problems in recent times.
An Optometrist with the Diamond Lions Club, Dr Sylvia Boamah, advised the public to treat their eyes with care and also refrain from self-medication, particularly when it has to do with the eyes.