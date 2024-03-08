AHK Ghana launches 'Women Going Digital' initiative

Jemima Okang Addae Mar - 08 - 2024 , 14:19

The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana) has introduced the pioneering "Women Going Digital" initiative, aiming to revolutionise digital literacy among Ghanaian women with a host of benefits.

The programme is a significant step towards narrowing the gender gap in the technology sector by equipping Ghanaian women with essential skills and knowledge crucial for thriving in the digital landscape.

By fostering digital literacy and facilitating access to valuable professional opportunities, the initiative empowers women to play pivotal roles in Ghana's digital transformation and beyond.

Developed by Partners in Transformation and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the initiative offers a comprehensive 40-hour online training course covering vital digital literacy topics such as digitalisation, future-proof skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies.

Moreover, it doesn't stop at just imparting knowledge and skills; it opens doors to potential mentorship and internship opportunities within partnering organizations, thereby paving the way for a more diverse and skilled workforce in Ghana's IT sector.

Mentorship

The Head of Competence Centre Private Sector Development and Project at AHK Ghana, Stefanie Simon, emphasised the support provided to participants in the mentorship programme, including the prospects of an internship for the participants to gain theoretical insights into the digital space and have practical experience.

“There have been 1,505 applications submitted for the programme, and partner companies will choose a number of participants to participate in internships and mentorships”, she stated.

Speaking on the way forward after the mentorship, Ms Simon said the opportunities provided within the programme would help them find jobs within the IT sphere.

“In addition to that, we have a huge number of interests in the IT space in Ghana from abroad as well. So, a lot of companies are interested in setting up in Ghana from Germany. These people are going to be looking for also employees in the digital space”, she added.

IT Sector

The Head of Component, Invest for Jobs at GIZ Ghana, Simon Hochstein noted the initiative would help achieve an equal playing field for both men and women in the IT sector.

He stressed that the programme was aligned with GIZ’s commitment to the feminist development policy, a priority agenda to actively address gender inequalities and contribute to more inclusive and sustainable economic development.

“We see an urgent need to support more women to achieve gender equality in the IT sector. This is not only to support, not only for the sake of the women themselves but actually in the end support economic opportunities and economic development of Ghana,” he added.

Mr Hochstein said the critical role of the private sector partners onboard, which is providing internship opportunities and mentorship to prospective female IT graduates was invaluable to the success of the “Women Going Digital” initiative.

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank AHK and all partners who have committed to the Women Going Digital programme. It reaffirms our commitment to creating a world where all women are empowered, valued, and included, even as we mark International Women’s Day today,” he said