Dismantling societal barriers to women's empowerment critical to inclusivity - First Lady

Jemima Okang Addae Mar - 08 - 2024 , 12:43

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has stressed the need to engage in dialogue and reflect on societal progress in dismantling barriers that hinder women's empowerment.

She explained that although there had been significant progress over the years, there was still much work to be done, adding that “We all look forward to the day where no one is discriminated against or limited because of their gender.”

“On 8th March every year, International Women’s Day presents us with an opportunity to dialogue and reflect on progress made as a society in ensuring that barriers preventing women from living their best life are removed”, the First Lady in a video celebrating women in this year's International Women's Day remarked.

This year’s IWD is on the theme: “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment, while the campaign theme for this year is “Inspire Inclusion.”

International Women's Day is celebrated to highlight and address gender inequalities globally.

It serves as a reminder to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about persistent challenges, and promote gender parity.

The celebration thus fosters a collective commitment to advancing women's rights, encouraging inclusivity, and striving for a world where everyone, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities and recognition.

Over the years, Mrs Akufo-Addo said, her office has provided a platform for women to share their stories, addressing achievements, challenges, and recommendations. This initiative aimed to shed light on the journey towards gender equality.

This year, she said, the focus was on discussions about inclusive practices and the goal was to gain insight into gender inclusivity and work towards a future free of discrimination based on gender.