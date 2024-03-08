Empowering African girls: Delta Air Lines, JA Africa holds 4-day bootcamp to mark International Women's Day

Severious Kale-Dery Mar - 08 - 2024 , 14:34

Delta Air Lines, in collaboration with JA Africa, is hosting 30 high school-aged students, all girls, from Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa to Accra, at a highly impactful four-day bootcamp.

The bootcamp, which was part of events to mark this year’s International Women's Day, aims at empowering the girls to become high-achieving women.

The girls represent the best-performing students selected from a pool of over 300 girls who have taken part in innovation camps and entrepreneurial skills training in their home countries.

Bootcamp

Themed, "Inspire inclusion for African girls," the Delta and JA Africa programme will further elevate their knowledge and skills to unlock their boundless potential.

It aims to break down societal barriers hindering the potential of African girls, advocating for their active participation in leadership, decision-making, and entrepreneurial endeavors.

The bootcamp sessions are designed to provide comprehensive insights and skills essential for personal and professional growth.

These include lessons on personal branding, leadership, the power of conviction and self-confidence, emotional intelligence, careers in STEM, and etiquette.

Throughout the camp, the girls have the opportunity to be coached by female Delta volunteers and other accomplished women from various industries who would lead them through the sessions.

Impacting lives

"We are committed to empowering young girls, impacting their lives, and setting their feet on the path to becoming successful women as we believe this is a step in the right direction to having a just and equitable society.

“We appreciate Delta Air Lines for the continuous partnership with us to empower young Africans, especially our young girls," Simi Nwogugu, President and CEO of JA Africa said.

For her part, the Delta Country Manager for Ghana Eloina Baddoo said, “having started my Delta career as an intern, to now overseeing Delta’s sales in the Ghana market, I know first-hand just how committed Delta is as an organization to helping women progress their careers and achieve their potential.

“I’m delighted to have this opportunity to pay it forward, working with talented young women from across Africa to help them learn the skills they will need on their journey to success,” she said.

Ms Baddoo explained that empowering young girls at an early stage through leadership, entrepreneurship, and career development training could help tackle inequality issues in Africa.

“It is against this background that this collaboration was born. Through this initiative, Delta Air Lines and JA Africa affirm an unwavering commitment to nurturing and empowering young girls, equipping them with the essential skills required to transform into exceptional female leaders of tomorrow,” she added.