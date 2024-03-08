Ministry of Health to start recruitment of Medical and Dental officers on March 11

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Mar - 08 - 2024 , 16:20

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that it will start the recruitment of new Medical and Dentists officers on March 11, 2024.

The qualified medical and dental officers to be considered for the recruitment are individuals who have completed their house job and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council.

The Ministry in a statement dated Thursday, March 7, 2024, signed and issued by the Chief Director, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, on behalf of the Minister, stated that qualified applicants have been instructed to apply through the official Ministry of Health application portal and to follow the necessary steps in selecting their agency under the Ministry.

The Ministry emphasised that no fees are required for the recruitment and posting processes, hence applicants are advised to refrain from making any payment.

The Ministry also set March 15, 2024, as the deadline for the submission of application.

Statement by the MOH