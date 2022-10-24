Agradaa granted second bail in the sum of GH¢ 150,000 with 3 sureties

The Founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija in Accra, Patricia Asiedua, a.k.a. Nana Agradaa, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 150,000 with three sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.
She is expected to be released on bail after meeting the conditions set by the court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah.
Agradaa has pleaded not guilty to one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence.
Conditions
As part of the bail conditions, the accused is to provide three sureties out of whom one must be justified with a title deed.
She is also to deposit her passport at the court registry.
Meanwhile Agradaa is facing one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence at another Circuit Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.
She has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with three sureties after pleading not guilty to the charges.
More to follow …