900-metre road, bridge on Tema-Mpakadan rail line at Afienya commissioned

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo today commissioned the 900 metres road and bridge over the newly constructed rail line at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.
The project, which spans across a bridge on the Tema -Mpakadan railway line at Afienya under construction was executed by AFCONS Infrastructure.
The President also inspected ongoing construction works at New Afienya railway station and the 300 metres railway bridge over the Volta River near Senchi in the Eastern Region which are almost complete.
The entire 97 kilometre railway project which costs $447million is over 95 percent complete and expected to be handed over for use by first quarter of next year.
