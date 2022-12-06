Amissah -Arthur adjudged personality of the year

The executive partner at Arthur Energy Advisors (AEA), Harriett Amissah-Arthur, has been adjudged the female personality of the year at the Ghana Energy Awards (GEA).
The award ceremony held in Accra celebrated the achievement of Mrs Amissah- Arthur for her contribution to the energy sector in the year 2022.
The 2022 edition of the prestigious Ghana Energy Awards honoured 31 individuals and institutions in Ghana’s energy industry for their sterling contributions to the growth of the sector.
On the theme: “Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition in Ghana,” the 6th GEA was graced by the Vice -President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; a deputy Minister of Energy; Dr Mohammed Amin Adam ; the Australian and Turkish Ambassadors, and several members of the diplomatic community.
Energy Advisors
Mrs Amissah-Arthur is co-founder of Arthur Energy Advisors (AEA), with over 30 years of energy sector experience in the public, private, and development sectors.
Her expertise includes project conceptualisation and development, technical and organisational troubleshooting and redress, energy enterprise and rural energy development, and power system operations.
For nearly 20 years, Mrs Amissah-Arthur worked in various strategic and senior positions within the generation, transmission, and design functions of the Volta River Authority.
She served as the systems maintenance engineer for both the generation and transmission departments for several years.
She worked previously at the Kumasi Institute of Technology, Energy and Environment in 2001 as the senior projects manager in charge of the United Nations-funded African Renewable Energy Enterprise Development programme. Under her leadership, 14 energy businesses were successfully established.