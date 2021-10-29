Admit all 499 students - Parliament to Ghana School of Law

Parliament has by a resolution, directed the Ghana School of Law (GSL) to admit all 499 students who passed the recent entrance examination but have been denied admission.
The resolution was passed on Friday afternoon by Parliament.
The 499 students sat and obtained the 50 per cent or better pass mark advertised for entrance exams to pursue professional law programme at the school.
“The General Legal Council is directed to proceed and admit all the students who passed the entrance examination in accordance with the advertised rules of the examination,” the House directed.
The House, which was presided over by the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, also directed the Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, to ensure that the resolution passed by the House was implemented.
“As for the Attorney-General, we can always call him here to answer; he is actually the minister responsible under the General Legal Council Act for ensuring that the proper thing is done,” Mr Osei-Owusu said.
He stated that whereas the Ghana School of Law advertised the rules for the entrance exam, it was wrong for the school to change the rules after the examination.
The directive came after the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had moved a motion for the House to direct the school to admit the school.
The motion was seconded by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak.
Mr Afenyo-Markin had told the House that the Ghana School of Law set a pass mark of 50 per cent and advertised same prior to the conduct of the 2021/2022 professional law entrance examination.
He said the candidates for the entrance exams relied on the same advert rules for the purpose of writing the exam, thus the GLC and the GSL could not vary its own previously advertised minimum pass mark at the detriment of the students who met the minimum pass mark.
“Mr Speaker, I therefore move that this House resolves to direct the Ghana School of Law and the General Legal Council to offer admission to all those who obtained the minimum pass mark in this 2021/2022 academic year to enable them to pursue their professional law programme,” he moved.
He further told the House that since lectures have not started for the academic year, it was not too late to direct the school to admit the eligible students.
more to follow…