AATI partners KNUST to train pastors in agriculture

Daily Graphic Apr - 20 - 2023 , 08:00

The Archbishop Addae Theological Institute (AATI), has partnered the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to organise a course on food and agriculture for trainee pastors as part of their one year intensive pastoring programme.

The pastors, would be trained in honey making, snail farming, mushroom farming and fish farming.

The church believes that aside from the pastors chosen career path as men and women of God, providing other employment opportunities for them was timely in today’s world of work.

Ordination/elevation

The Principal of the AATI, Archbishop Dr Samuel Richard Addae, made the pronouncement during the graduation, ordination and elevation service of the AATI held at the campus of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Kumasi.

In all, 72 pastors were ordained, including eight reverends who have been elevated to very reverends.

Held in conjunction with the International Council of Churches and Ministers of Great Britain (ICCMGB), this year’s event was held on the theme: “ The Great Commission (Mathew 28:19)”.

According to Archbishop Addae, money had become a pivotal wheel in the propagation of the Gospel and that arguably, when pastors were financially unstable, it became an impediment for them to actively reach out to the many people who were yet to receive God as their personal Saviour.

Training

“As pastors acquire some form of training skills attached to the ministry work, it helps to add value to his or her calling,” he emphasised.

Present were Osei Adiyiah, the District Chief Executive of Sekyere East, Archbishop Dr Divine Agyemang Badu, the Presiding Archbishop of the Shiloh United Church, West Africa as well as some bishops,family and friends of the ordained pastors.