9 Suspected jailbreakers arrested in Ada

Nine Nigerians suspected to be fugitive jailbreakers from the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been arrested by the Ada District Police Command.
They were arrested last Sunday at Ada Foah.
The nine, including a female, are Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie, aged 27; Steve Eyenuku, 33; Enebeli Lucky, 29; Yommi Usmah, 29; Kelli Ekureni, 33; Freedom Yusuf, 25; Obi Onuora, 38; Patrick Chanar, 47, and Bless Eyenuku, 25.
The nine crossed the Volta River to Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region and were in the process of going to Accra when they were apprehended.
They were arrested at the lorry station at Ada Foah.
Items found on them included passports, ID cards, personal belongings, 1,460 naira, GH¢2,053 and other belongings.
Prison Break
On April 5, this year, about 1,844 inmates escaped from a prison in Owerri, the capital of Imo State in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.
That was after the prison was attacked by heavily armed men.
Reports indicate that the armed men carrying rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns gained access to the prison after blasting the administrative block with explosives.
Apart from freeing the prisoners, the attackers also left a trail of destruction by burning vehicles parked at the prison, among other items.
High alert
Few days after the prison break, the Ghana Immigration Service issued a directive to all its commanders and men at the country’s entry points to be on high alert and prevent any attempt by the prison breakers to gain entry into the country.
The directive was signed by a Deputy Comptroller General of the Service, Mr Laud Kwesi Afrifa.