85,000 Atebubu-Amantin residents receive World Vision assistance

Emmanuel Baah Aug - 16 - 2023 , 06:32

World Vision, a Christian humanitarian, emergency, relief, advocacy and development organisation, has directly impacted more than 85,000 lives in the Atebubu- Amantin Municipality, one of the 11 districts in the Bono East Region.

They include 33,364 vulnerable boys and 37,316 girls in over 160 communities in the municipality.

This was disclosed in a speech read on behalf of the National Director of World Vision Ghana, Laura Christina Del Valle, by the Integrated Programmes Director of the organisation, Joshua Baidoo, during a closure ceremony of the organisation’s achievements rendered to the municipality over the past 23 years spanning 2001 to 2022.

In the area of education, Ms Del Valle said the organisation had constructed 10 school blocks, rehabilitated eight of them, built eight teachers’ quarters, as well as provided financial support to 1,980 brilliant, needy students in the metropolis.

Additionally, 1,350 classroom furniture were provided and 1,620 children living in hinterlands and adult literacy facilitators benefited from bicycles to aid in transporting themselves to and from school on time.

The closure event was held at the World Vision’s resource centre at Atebubu last Monday on the theme: “Celebrating 23 Years of Quality Development in Atebubu”.

It was a momentous occasion, as residents of the beneficiary communities showed up in their numbers to express their appreciation to World Vision for empowering the people all these years.

Some selected schools in the municipality, through cultural displays, poetry recitals and drama, graced the occasion to the admiration of all present.

Also present were the Queen mother of Atebubu, Nana Afia Denyina, the Adontenhene, Nana Kwabena Kyere - who chaired the event and the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Edward Owusu.

Health, nutrition

With regard to health and nutrition Ms Del Valle said World Vision had built a community health centre and three traditional birth delivery centres and also supported immunisation efforts as well as trained health management committees to sensitise mothers in exclusive breastfeeding and feeding practices.

“All of these have contributed to the reduction of malnutrition in children under age five, anaemia in pregnancies and improved maternal and child health outcomes,” she stressed.

Livelihood empowerment

Touching on livelihood, she said the organisation had established several gari processing centres, trained and supported beneficiaries in bee-keeping and grasscutter (Greater cane rat) rearing, and had trained farmers in modern and smart agricultural techniques, improving household food security.

“Over 3,000 children have benefited from our sponsorship programme.

Through our Family Sponsorship model, 50 houses were built and 250 renovated,” she said and added that they had provided hope and belonging for vulnerable children and their families.

“Our advocacy activities have resulted in a drastic reduction in child labour, child abuse, child marriage, open defecation, and all forms of discrimination,” Ms Del Valle said.

The MCE stated that once the donors were finally leaving the metropolis, it was incumbent on them to see to it that all their projects were maintained so they continue to serve the growing population of the area.