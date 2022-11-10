80 Female inmates, prison staff benefit from free breast screening

Eighty female inmates and staff of the Nsawam Medium Security Female Ward have benefited from a breast screening exercise organised by the Delta Paper Mill Limited, producers of the Flora brand of tissues.
The exercise was organised to conclude the company’s month-long breast cancer awareness campaign dubbed ‘FloraGoesPink’.
In addition, the company donated tissue products and washing powder at a cost of GH¢5,000 to the ward to meet inmates’ daily sanitary needs.
Fight against breast cancer
The Marketing Director of Delta Paper Mill Limited, Barbara Incoom, said the visit to the ward formed part of activities undertaken by the company to contribute to the global action against breast cancer.
She said the decision to end the campaign at the Female Ward of the Nsawam Prisons was inspired by the company’s objective not to leave anyone behind in the fight against breast cancer.
“Early in October, the company visited selected second-cycle institutions in the Greater Accra Metropolis, where students were sensitised to breast cancer risk factors, symptoms and the need for early treatment,” she added.
Continue support
Although Ms Incoom commended corporate Ghana for the various initiatives aimed at raising awareness and providing screening opportunities, as well as care, she reiterated the need for them to reach beyond mainstream society to include everyone.
"This outreach is a component of Flora Tissues' 'Flora Cares' project, which is the company's Corporate Social Responsibility arm of contributing to society.
“We are a pro-feminine business and we are aware that women often buy our products, and that is why we work to support their needs,” she said.
Ms Incoom also expressed the company’s commitment to continue to work to contribute to the development of communities.
She indicated that through hard work, the company was ranked 26th on the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre’s (GIPC) league of outstanding 100 Ghanaian companies across industries in 2022 for size, profitability, growth and contributions to community development Initiatives.
Such a recognition, she said, drove them to support the needs of the deprived and less privileged in society.
An officer of the Ghana Prison Service, ASP Paulina Osei, who received the items thanked the team for the gesture.
She noted that the donation and screening exercise had come in handy to support the effort of the service to ensure that the inmates were in good health and also had good sanitary products.