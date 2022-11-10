Take care of your girl child - Hunger Project Country Director advises parents

The Country Director of Hunger Project Ghana, Samuel Afrane, has urged parents to pay equal attention to the girl child as they do to the boy child to help them attain their dreams.
He explained that priorities given to the boy child should be shared equally with the girl child, adding that the neglect of the girl child's needs stifled their progress in life.
"Take good care of your girl children; I am not saying you should neglect your boys but the biased preferences must be stopped and attention must also go to the need of the girl child to help them reach their potential. We have raised a society where the girl child will be busy cooking in the kitchen after school while the boy will be outside playing. We must pay attention to the girl child also and give them a commonplace as the boy child," he said.
Weaning
Mr Afrane made the call during the weaning of a Hunger Project Epicentre aimed at eradicating poverty and promoting development at Ehiamankyene in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region.
The epicentre, which is made up of a health centre, bungalows for health workers, agrochemical shops and toilet facilities, among others, was built in 2010 by Hunger Project Ghana and supported by Hey Tiger Cocoa Processing Company, which has adopted the epicentre.
At the ceremony, the Hey Tiger Cocoa Processing Company from Australia was led by Cyan Marmaras who was accompanied by the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones.
Mr Afrane elaborated on the importance of the epicentre that had served since 2010 as the sole health facility taking care of all residents of Ehiamankyene and other neighbouring communities who before the establishment of the centre travelled several miles to major towns such as Begoro, Osiem and others for medical care.
Inspiration
Ms Marmaras, the leader of the Australian investors from Hey Tiger Cocoa Processing Company, lauded the community for taking the bold step to transform lives through the Hunger Project Epicentres.
"We are happy to be part of you today and be a part of your success story. You may not know but you have inspired a lot of people in this community and Australia. You have taken a great step to eradicate hunger and poverty in your society; today, we will hand over everything to you because you have demonstrated that you can be self-reliant and we are proud to be associated with you and surely, we will come back to see how well you are doing," she said.
She also appealed to the Epicentre executives to take good care of the facilities and make sure they were always in good shape.
Appreciation
Ms Owen-Jones, pledged to support the community and urged them to take good care of the centre.
She expressed gratitude to the delegation from Australia who had invested in the epicentre to give the community a suitable place for healthcare delivery and added that the Australian community would continue to partner with them to make sure the facilities were well kept.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Fanteakwa South, Ernest Ofosu, also expressed his gratitude to the Hey Tiger delegation and the Australian High Commission for their support of the development of the Ehiamankyene community, adding that the facility had over the years helped in the safe delivery of babies and handling of patients before referral who, in the absence of the centre, could have lost their lives before accessing the required medical assistance.