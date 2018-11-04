6 die in accident at Gomoa Mpota junction

BY: Graphic Online

Six people have been confirmed dead after a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla at Gomoa Mpota junction on the Winneba road on Sunday evening.

A female victim of the accident, who was on board the benz bus with registration number GT 3389-17 told Accra based radio station Citi FM that they were heading towards Accra from Cape Coast.

She said their driver in an attempt to overtake some cars, unfortunately blasted one of his tyres, and run into the Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number CR 416-17 in a head-on collision.

According to her, she jumped through the car’s window upon sensing danger.


The Medical Superintendent of the Winneba Trauma Hospital, Dr.Douglas Amponsah, indicated that six of the victims have died so far.

According to Dr. Douglas Amponsah, a young boy together with four other adults, sustained minor leg and head injuries.

“The boy’s parents are no where to be found, a good Samaritan brought him here” the Doctor hinted.

The Station Officer for Ghana National Fire Service, Daniel Idan, who was at the scene of the accident told Citi FM that the people on-board the Sprinter bus were 33 in number, whiles those in the Toyota Corolla Saloon car were two.

“The reason why the number is 33 is that there were children on-board” he explained.

The drivers of both the Sprinter Bus and the Toyota Corolla Saloon Car survived the accident after sustaining minor leg and head injuries.

credit: Citnewsroom