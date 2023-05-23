3 Burnt to death in head-on collision

Biiya Mukusah Ali May - 23 - 2023 , 10:30

Three passengers are said to have been burnt to death in an accident involving a Tamale-bound passenger bus from Accra and a loaded trailer on the Techiman-Kintampo highway.

The accident occurred last Friday night at a spot between Nipahiammoa and Bono Manso in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East Region.

According to the Bono East Regional Fire Command, about 40 other passengers sustained injuries, including burns, in the accident.

The Grandbird bus with registration number AK-285-22 was carrying 42 passengers, while there were four occupants, including the driver of the trailer.

Confirmation

The Bono East Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer One (ACFO l) Emmanuel Nkum, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said three people were burnt beyond recognition in the incident.

He said the command received a distress call around 11:40 p.m. that there was an accident at Bono Manso and some men were quickly dispatched to the scene to control the fire.

ACFOI Nkum said the bus was travelling from Tamale to Accra, while the trailer was heading towards the Tamale direction,and they collided head-on.

Critical condition

According to an eyewitness, some of the victims who were in critical condition were rushed to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, while those with minor injuries were sent to the Jema Government Hospital for medical attention.

The conductor of the Grandbird bus identified only as Kofi, told journalists that the driver of the Grandbird bus attempted to overtake a State Transport Corporation (STC) bus but rescinded his decision when he spotted the oncoming trailer.

He said the brakes of the bus failed leading to the accident, explaining that the trailer first caught fire soon after the collision before it spread to the bus.

He said passengers in the bus struggled before they managed to escape through the windows of the bus.

Stable condition

A Shift In-charge of the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, Andrews Oppong, told newsmen that a total of 18 people were brought to the hospital.

He explained that those with minor injuries had been treated and discharged, while five were still on admission receiving treatment but were in a stable condition.

Mr Oppong said the driver in charge of the bus sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the theatre for treatment, explaining that most of the victims had burns.