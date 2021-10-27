2 Arrested over killing of family head at Prampram

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a family head Tuesday dawn at Prampram in the Ningo Prampram District in the Greater Accra Region.
Nene Ayeh Otusekrom, 57, the Head of Family of the Kley Tsokunya Clan, one of the clan houses in the Prampram traditional area, was shot dead by unknown assailants at Prampram.
He was in the company of other kingmakers at a shrine to perform some traditional rites when the incident occurred.
Two others, Mr Tawiah Nyumu and Nene Tettey Kwadzo, sustained injuries from gunshots and were receiving treatment in hospital as of yesterday.
The incident, which occurred at about 3 a.m. yesterday, is believed to be connected to chieftaincy matters in the area.
The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, said investigations were underway after he led a team of senior police officers to the scene of the incident.
He said the police arrested the two suspects in connection with the shooting upon actionable intelligence.
He said the matter had since been transferred from the Prampram Division to the regional headquarters.
Family response
A brother of the deceased, Mr Abraham Ayeh, told the Daily Graphic that at about 3 a.m. yesterday, he was alerted by one of the daughters of the deceased that her father had been shot at the shrine.
Mr Ayeh, who said he was having a morning devotion in his house at the time, found out that apart from the gunshot marks left on the walls of the shrine, the attackers also threw Molotov cocktails — a device consisting of a bottle filled with flammable liquid and with a means of ignition — at the walls and into the compound of the shrine where the meeting was being held.
He said the family had full confidence in the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Dampare, and expressed the hope that the police would expedite action in their investigations and deal with those connected with the murder of their relative.
Crisis
The chieftaincy institution at Prampram has been rocked by violent incidents in recent times over the rightful successor to the Prampram paramount stool.
On December 13, 2018, a similar incident was recorded in the traditional area when the Mankralo and the then acting President of the Prampram Traditional Council, Nene Atsure Benta III, was gunned down by some unknown assailants while returning from a Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs meeting at Dodowa.
