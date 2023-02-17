16 MMDAs benefit from WASH programme

SIXTEEN Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are benefiting from a Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme in four regions of the north.
The beneficiary districts are Yendi, Gushegu, Karaga, Mion, Sagnarigu and Nanton in the Northern Region; Nalerigu, Mamprugu, Monagduri, Goni in the North East; Tempani and Zebila in the Upper East and Sisala East, Sisala West, Dafiama, Busie Issah in the Upper West regions.
The programme is being implemented by the World Vision Ghana (WVG) in collaboration with other partners.
The WASH Technical Specialist of World Vision Ghana, Attah Arhin said this at a town hall meeting on enhancing water, sanitation and hygiene activities in Yendi.
It was on the theme: “Unlocking the puzzle for accelerated WASH services delivery”, and organised for 60 participants, including facilitators from the Yendi municipality and the Mion district.
Mr Arhin said EN-WASH–World Vision Ghana, was a member of a consortium of some 11 NGOs undertaking the programme, with Global Communities as the lead implementer.
Challenges
In line with its implementation, a gap analysis was conducted on the planning and budgeting processes of six municipal and district assemblies - Yendi, Mion, Gushegu, Karaga, Nanton and Sanalrigu, all in the Northern Region on the EN-WASH project.
Among the challenges identified were weak coordination of relevant stakeholders, poor attitude of citizens, failure to enforce by-laws and poor maintenance culture.
According to Mr Arhin, his outfit had adopted a behavioural lead approach development by Global Communities and Manoff Group in the implementation of the project.
He said the organisation also provided potable water to communities, registered and linked children to donors in communities they operated.
Appreciation
The Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Hamed Abubakari Yussuf, expressed appreciation to their benefactors for the support.
He urged the participants to adopt recommendations arrived on at the workshop and work with it to ensure the successful implementation of the project.
The District Chief Executive of Mion, Mahama Samuel, described the event as significant to the successful implementation of WASH activities in the area.
“Achieving the UN sustainable Goals on water and sanitation requires greater collaboration and resource mobilisation which must come from not only the government but all stakeholders,” he added.
For his part, the Yendi Municipal Manager of the Ghana Water Company, Alhaji Sayibu Yakubu, advised against the sale of unwholesome water by tanker drivers to the public, and urged the people to insist on being served with safe drinking water at all times.