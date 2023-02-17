Surveyors begin 54th AGM tomorrow

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors begins its 18th Surveyors Week and 54th Annual General Meeting in Accra tomorrow.
Ahead of the programme, which will end on Sunday, February 26, 2023, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr Benjamin Armah Quaye, has noted that successive governments have sought, through various initiatives, to improve Ghana’s land administration regime.
Such interventions, he said, included the first two phases of the Land Administration Project, which sought to lay the foundation to consolidate urban and rural land administration and management systems for efficient and transparent land service delivery.
The focus of the interventions, he stressed, was to improve land administration with respect to transforming the institutional arrangement, reforming the legal and regulatory framework, harmonising the customary and formal sectors, the introduction of ICT-enabled processes and re-engineering of business processes.
Despite the efforts, he admitted that the land administration system was still facing challenges.
National development
Dr Armah Quaye said the nine-day event would deliberate on issues critical to national development.
The theme for the programme is: “Transforming Land Administration in Ghana — The Role of the Surveying Professional”.
Dr Armah Quaye said the transformation of the land administration system of the country could not be properly focused if surveying professionals, who possessed the requisite expertise, were not involved in the process.
He said since development was a complex mix, the various categories of experts needed to closely collaborate to ensure that no gaps existed.
The practice of professional surveying comes under the ambit of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, a professional body established on February 28, 1969.
Institution
The institution is the leading source of professional advice on landed property and construction in Ghana.