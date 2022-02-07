12 GIJ students receive scholarships from Lebanese community

Twelve students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) have received full scholarships from the Lebanese community in Ghana.
The scholarship covers the full Academic Facility User Fees of the beneficiaries for the 2021/2022 academic year.
The students, all currently studying journalism, are spread across levels 200, 300 and 400 of the institute.
The ceremony was attended by the Rector, the Dean of Students, the Registrar, a delegation from the Lebanese fraternity and other high ranking members of the institute.
Since its inception, the scheme has supported Ghanaian students in the journalism and legal fields in particular to promote educational and cultural co-operation between Ghana and Lebanon, which spans over a century.
The scheme – under the leadership of Mr Maher Kheir, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana – has also supported students at the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Legon.
So far, more than 250 students have received scholarships, both at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels of tertiary education.
The latest support comes amidst Lebanon’s economic, financial and political crisis coupled with the effects of COVID-19 on businesses.
Media and development
Mr Kheir stressed that a vibrant media environment hinged on competent human resource was key to any society’s progress.
He explained that journalism in Ghana, like in Lebanon, continued to positively influence the nation’s democratic credentials, adding that the scholarship award was an investment in Ghana’s social transformation agenda.
“As journalists, you are agents of social transformation. We have seen the power of journalism in this COVID-19 era where it has been key in reaching the unreachable with information. Journalism challenges stereotypes, breaks myths, defends truth and empowers people to make meaningful contributions to society,” he said.
He urged the students to expand their view of the world as aspiring journalists to bring into focus issues affecting other countries.
“We believe a journalist should have a panoramic view of the world. So you have a sacred mission in our global village where cultures intersect and there are several issues like hunger, poverty, violence, disease and human right to be highlighted to establish peace on earth,” he added.
Praise for gesture
The Rector of GIJ, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, lauded the Lebanese Embassy and Lebanese community for consistently assisting GIJ students for almost a decade.
He praised the community for standing by the brilliant students even in wake of COVID-19.
“It is easy to take something for granted when it becomes regular. But these are very difficult times, especially for Lebanon who are going through a tough time as well. We refuse to take this scholarship award for granted. We deeply appreciate the support you continue to give to our students,” he stated.
One of the beneficiaries, Samuel Nyigmebo, thanked the Lebanese community for the support, saying it had created equal opportunities for all.
A representatives of the Lebanese community, Mr Hisham Younes, said Ghana had been a second home for all Lebanese for over a century, and that the scholarship scheme was a way of giving back to the Ghanaian people.