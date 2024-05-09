UCC confers degrees on 9,000 at 56th congregation

May - 09 - 2024

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has conferred degrees on 9,106 graduates at the final sessions of the university's 56th congregation.

Among the number, 7,908 were undergraduate students from the College of Distance Education (CoDE) and Institute of Education, with the remaining 1,198 being postgraduate students.

The graduates included 19 doctorates, 60 master of philosophy/commerce, 575 master of education, 59 master of business administration, four master of science, 121 masters degree by course work, four master of nursing and 356 graduate diplomas.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, observed that the number of postgraduate students in the university had steadily increased.

Increase in enrolment

He noted that the rise in postgraduate enrolment at UCC necessitated the implementation of innovative training strategies to cater to the evolving educational landscape.

Prof. Boampong emphasised that embracing new training strategies would enable the school to enhance its educational initiatives, fostering the advancement of teaching, learning and research.

"The number of postgraduate students in the University of Cape Coast has been increasing and we look forward to maintaining this, irrespective of recent competition in higher education.”

“This increase in number means that the School of Graduate Studies needs to continue to adopt new strategies to deepen its training to promote teaching, learning and research," he stated.

Achievement

He stated that the university, for three consecutive years, had ranked first in Ghana and West Africa, among the top 10 on the African Continent, among the top 600 universities globally and among the best globally in terms of research influence according to the Times Higher Education World Universities Ranking.

On internal structural development, Prof. Boampong said the university had supported the Institution of Education to complete a six-storey guest house, which contained 55 guest rooms, one bar, one breakfast kitchen, a restaurant, swimming pool among others.

He noted that the infrastructure would help reduce the cost of operations of the institute. Again, he reported that the university had completed a 15-year project, science annex building and was waiting to be inaugurated.

The building, he said, contained 40 offices for academic staff, one library, nine large laboratories, 16 specialised laboratories, 160-seater conference rooms and 200-seater computer laboratory.

Prof. Boampong stated that the African Centre of Excellence for Coastal Resilience (ACECoR) was completed and currently being occupied, saying the ACECoR facility would advance research and innovation in coastal resilience.

Prof. Nyarko Boampong congratulated all the graduands on the great achievements of hard work and dedication. He advised them to make a positive impact in society and the world at large as the university had empowered them with knowledge and skills.

Prof. Boampong also advised them to create jobs for themselves for the skills and knowledge they had received instead of waiting for government to employ them. The valedictorian, Aba Akebi Atta-Eyison, also applauded all her colleagues for their effort and expressed profound appreciation to the management for making all resources available for the achievement of their new milestone.