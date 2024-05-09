Embrace innovation, service to humanity - Minister charges graduates

May - 09 - 2024

Graduates from tertiary institutions have been charged to embrace the spirit of innovation, compassion and service to humanity.

The Director of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, Prof. Francis K. E. Nunoo, who charged the students, explained that being innovative would enable them to create jobs for themselves for positive impact in their respective communities and contribute to the growth of the nation.

"Tertiary education plays a vital role in the development of any nation. In developed nations, workers with some form of tertiary education contribute to about 60 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP),” he said in a speech read on behalf of the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Prof. Nunoo was speaking at the University for Development Studies (UDS) special congregation ceremony to graduate students who have completed their respective programmes of study.



In all, a total of 2,861 students comprising 1,056 undergraduates, 100 graduates, and 1,705 diploma students graduated. The occasion was also used to honour students who came up with the best research works and innovative ideas to solve problems in communities during their outreach programme, Third Trimester Field Practical Programme (TTFPP).

Prof. Nunoo reiterated the government’s resolve to introduce a number of reforms to build a world-class education system as it was key to unlocking the full potential of the nation.

For his part, the Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Prof. Seidu Al-Hassan, said the graduates had been well-equipped to lead positive change in their respective communities.

He advised the graduates to put the knowledge acquired to good use and create jobs for themselves. He, however, expressed worry over the current erratic power supply and said the situation was impacting negatively on academic activities especially in an era of virtual learning and meetings.

Prof. Al-Hassan indicated that management of the university had begun preliminary discussions with some solar energy providers to look into the feasibility of establishing solar powered systems on the various campuses to ensure sustainable power supply.

