Alpha Beta launches STEM35 Legacy Project

Daily Graphic Education Feb - 08 - 2024 , 08:31

A project aimed at promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the basic and junior high school levels within the Dansoman municipality in Accra has been launched.

Known as the STEM35 Legacy Project, it was initiated by the Alpha Beta School as part of efforts to establish a STEM Centre of Excellence at the institution.

Undertaken with a goal of raising $350,000, the project in its first phase has successfully refurbished its science labs, upgraded its IT facilities, and introduced a physical science hub.

The Director of the School, Dr Naomi Adjepong, revealed this at the school’s annual Founders' Day celebration and project launch in Accra last Friday.

Community engagement

Dr Adjepong explained that the project enhancements would provide both Alpha Beta students and the local community with state-of-the-art facilities for hands-on STEM education.

“The school has also introduced innovative STEM-related programmes which include the launching of STEMROBO (Coding, Robotics, and AI) as a weekly subject for students in Years one – nine, and the STEM Champions programme, a 10-week STEM immersion initiative,” she added.

The programme, she said, would offer practical workshops, guest speaker sessions and industrial tours for students in the school and within the community.

“The STEM35 Legacy Project extends beyond the school walls, exemplified by successful partnerships with local public schools.”

“Alpha Beta hosted 140 JHS students from the AME Zion School for practical sessions in the science lab, aiding their understanding of scientific concept,” she emphasised.

Dr Adjepong indicated that the ongoing STEM Champions Programme for girls in JHS two and three was another noteworthy community initiative spearheaded by the school.

Way forward

The project, she said, was geared at including further technology upgrades such as improved Internet infrastructure and the establishment of an Innovation Lab and Maker Space within this year to improve the project.

“Alpha Beta will also increase its participation in both local and international STEM competitions, providing more opportunities for students to engage in STEM-related activities,” she added.

Dr Adjepong further called on potential partners, stakeholders and organisations to join hands in shaping the future of STEM education as the institution was actively seeking new partnerships to enhance the impact of the STEM35 Legacy Project as it continued to explore creative fund-raising initiatives.