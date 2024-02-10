Explorers Schools launch primary section

GraphicOnline Education Feb - 10 - 2024 , 15:30

Today, Ghana's education landscape witnessed a landmark moment as Explorers School unveiled its brand-new Primary Explorers section at a grand ceremony held on their Cantonments campus in Accra.

Officials, educators, and community leaders joined parents to celebrate this pivotal initiative. The event opened with inspiring speeches highlighting the significance of Primary Explorers.

Mrs. Katherine Kartey, Principal of Primary Explorers, emphasized the school's unique approach: "At Primary Explorers, we believe in nurturing each child's individual strengths, passions, and talents."

She expressed gratitude to parents for their trust and underlined the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of education.

Founder Kamilla Kirpalani reflected on the school's journey: "Our story began in 2007 with a dream - to establish the first accredited Montessori school in West Africa."

She stressed their commitment to delivering excellence while instilling a deep appreciation for Ghanaian culture in every student.

Mrs. Mamle Andrews, representing the Minister of Education, stressed the importance of modern learning environments. "The launch of Primary Explorers marks a bold step towards a new chapter in Ghanaian education," she declared.

Following the speeches, guests embarked on a guided tour of the meticulously designed facility, built to meet the stringent standards of the Cambridge curriculum. "This space fulfills the high standards set by Cambridge," explained Mrs. Kartey during the tour. "We create an environment that fosters academic excellence, critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration."

Witnessing the dedicated team and their impressive achievements firsthand ignited optimism and excitement for the future of education in Ghana. Primary Explorers stands poised to nurture the next generation of leaders, innovators, and explorers.

This unveiling marks a significant milestone in Explorers School's journey, solidifying its commitment to educational excellence and innovation.