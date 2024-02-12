Agogo presby women’s college gets early grade resource centre

Daniel Kenu Education Feb - 12 - 2024 , 05:30

SABRE Education, an international non-governmental organisation in collaboration with Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education (APWCE), has inaugurated an early grade resource centre at Agogo in the Ashanti Region to scale up quality early childhood education.

The centre, among other things, is to help build student-teachers capabilities, empower them and transform lives.

The facility, which is the fifth in the country, is for the benefit of students and teachers and comes with an initial supply of teaching and learning resources as well as a multimedia element and advanced technology.

The Director of Programmes of Sabre Education, James Ayando, explained that early childhood education was a priority for the organisation and it was important to invest in the sector.

It is to create an accessible space where the next generation of early grade teachers can develop innovative and engaging resources, foster an environment that inspires pupils to learn through play.

The centre will enable teachers to hone their skills and teaching techniques, share ideas and apply their knowledge in practical context.

Mr Ayando said the establishment of such resource centres for play-based learning was aligned with sabre education’s overarching strategy to elevate training in early grade education for all of Ghana’s early grade student teachers.

He told management of the school to practice maintenance culture to ensure longevity of the facility.

Principal

The Principal of APWCE, Rev. Dr Mrs Grace Sintim Adasi said the resource centre would be inspired, guided and equipped with the necessary tools to excel academically and thrive in their personal development.

She emphasised that the facility was not a merely physical space with books and materials but a place where its dedicated faculty members could access professional development opportunities, exchange ideas and refine their teaching methodologies.

“The impact of this early grade resource centre extends beyond the boundaries of our college and through partnerships with Sabre Education, we can therefore make lasting difference in the lives of our student-teachers,” she added.

Rev. Dr Mrs Adasi thanked Sabre Education for its commitment, dedication and support.

She commended its staff for their effort as well as student-teachers and advised that they embrace the opportunities it presents and reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality education and empowering young learners.