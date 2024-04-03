Ensign Global College marks 11th matriculation ceremony

Graphic Online Education Apr - 03 - 2024 , 13:43

Ensign Global College celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday, March 2, 2024, as it hosted its 11th Matriculation Ceremony.

The event, which welcomed 24 students enrolled in the Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program, symbolized a dedication to academic excellence and service within the public health sphere.

During the ceremony, College President Professor Stephen C. Alder extended heartfelt congratulations to the matriculants, expressing enthusiasm for the transformative journey that lies ahead. Prof. Alder highlighted the college's ongoing efforts to obtain its presidential charter and Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH) accreditation, underscoring collaborations with esteemed partners like Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Utah. These partnerships not only bolster Ensign Global's standing but also pave the way for innovative programs aimed at tackling global health challenges.

"In your pursuit of excellence, we expect you to not only develop your personal qualities but also make significant contributions to our institution and society," remarked Prof. Alder. He encouraged the matriculants to embrace the opportunities presented in an era of rapid technological advancement, urging them to leverage emerging tools for positive impact.

Mr. Patrick Kuma, Ensign Global College Registrar, echoed Prof. Alder's sentiments, urging the new cohort to view themselves as pioneers of knowledge and future leaders. He emphasized the college's role as a center for discovery, innovation, and growth, pledging unwavering support to every student throughout their academic journey.

The ceremony also featured a speech by the Student Representative Committee (SRC) Vice President, Gladstone Doh, who welcomed the new February 2024 (F24) cohort and encouraged them to embrace academic challenges and opportunities. Doh highlighted the upcoming SRC Week celebrations as platforms for community engagement and exploration.

Miss Sedinam Avorgbedor, representing the F24 cohort, emphasized the noble calling of public health and the imperative for their work to address global health challenges. She urged students to navigate their academic journey with determination and a shared vision of improving global health equity.

The matriculation ceremony concluded as a momentous occasion, marking the beginning of an academic journey filled with promise and dedication to excellence in public health education and service.

Ensign Global College extends a warm welcome to the F24 cohort, anticipating a journey characterized by optimism, enthusiasm, and a shared commitment to shaping a healthier world through public health education and practice.