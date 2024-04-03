Over 5,000 teacher trainees receive government scholarships — Dr. Agyeman

Donald Ato Dapatem Apr - 03 - 2024

Government in the last seven years, has awarded scholarships to over 5,000 teacher trainees.

These scholarships represent more than financial aid and serve as vital lifeline, empowering trainees to chase their educational dreams without the worry of tuition fees.

The Registrar of the Registrar of Scholarships Dr Kingsley Agyeman, announced this when he presented a paper as the keynote speaker at the 28th annual delegates congress of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana at Koforidua.

He said he had observed the profound impact that scholarships have had on the lives of teacher trainees, a move that marked a significant milestone in government’s commitment to supporting teacher education.

“This support is complementary to the government's allowance scheme, which I fervently support for its continued role in bolstering teacher education. A stance that is particularly poignant when considering the varying positions of previous administrations on such allowances.” Dr Agyeman who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Abuakwa South noted.

He said teacher trainees were the bedrock of change, innovation, and progress in education and that in an era marked by swift technological progress, adaptability emerged as a critical competency for teacher trainees.

He explained that their ability to navigate and embrace change is not merely advantageous but essential for educators aiming to address the evolving and diverse needs of their students effectively.

“Adaptability transcends the simple adoption of novel technologies or methods; it entails cultivating a mind-set that perceives change as a conduit for growth and an opportunity for deeper learning,” Dr Agyeman added.

He noted that the principle of lifelong learning, inherently woven into the fabric of educational philosophy, assumes a renewed significance within the sphere of teacher education.

“For trainees, it embodies a dedication to continual professional development, a relentless drive for intellectual exploration, and an ongoing quest for knowledge.

This commitment is crucial for trainees to remain agile and responsive in a rapidly changing educational landscape, ensuring they are well-equipped to foster a dynamic and enriching learning environment for their students”.

Touching on why he had personally contributed to educational development, he explained that he had committed his personal resources to the course and had witnessed at first hand the transformative impact that skilled teachers could have on community-based learning initiatives.

He explained that at Abuakwa South Municipality, it had been established that teachers proficient in literacy skills had been instrumental in the success of various programmes he had championed.

These include the Kingsley Spelling Challenge for Upper Primary Schools, the Kingsley Readathon Challenge for Lower Primary Schools, the Kingsley Science and Maths Quizzes for Junior High Schools, and the Kingsley Debate and Mentorship Series for Senior High Schools.

He noted that additionally in collaboration with his partners, they had constructed a six-unit, fully-equipped classroom block, named the Akosua Agyeiwaa Memorial Methodist JHS in Asiakwa, to support the dedicated efforts of educators.

Dr Agyeman said in a bid to evaluate the effectiveness of these educational initiatives, he spearheaded a two-cohort stakeholder engagement session in January this year, in collaboration with the Abuakwa South Municipal Education Directorate.

This session, he explained, was attended by leaders and coordinators from various educational sectors, provided valuable insights into the impact of the various initiatives over the past years adding that “These contributions represent my modest effort to enhance educational quality in the Municipality”.