Lipstick Queens gear up for International Women's Day

Kouame Koulibaly Life Mar - 02 - 2024 , 09:37

March 8, 2024, is International Women’s Day and the all-female Lipstick Queens band have a two-point plan to mark the occasion.

Being one of the best-loved outfits on our music scene at the moment, the ladies believe it is time to also show some love to the public. They would be at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra from about 10.00 am on the day with some food, water and soft drinks to mingle and share with the public.

According to the band’s percussionist and flautist, Vida ‘Manye 1’ Ofoli, they would soon launch the Lipstick Queens Foundation which would identify and support several charitable causes in the country.

The band would later in the evening perform at the Blackberry Lounge, near the Bling Body Gym off the Spintex Road. Keyboard player, Sita Korley, said since March is generally regarded as Ghana Month, their repertoire at the gig would be strictly Ghanaian. She urged everyone coming to the show to wear something with a touch of Ghana.

“We will include material from the King of Highlife, ET Mensah’s era and incorporate some of the different phases Highlife has been through over the years. We’ll also play a couple of songs from our upcoming album so those who want to hear them live for the first time should not miss the show,” the keyboardist said.

The Lipstick Queens have been on an upward swing since its formation about a decade ago. Highly regarded for offering different styles of music such as Highlife, Funk, Reggae, Afrobeat, R&B, Soul, Jazz and Latin, music lovers have enjoyed the band’s versatility at high-profile corporate and private events and some of the nation’s major live music venues.

The band comprises Vida ‘Manye 1’ Ofoli (percussion, flute), Ruby Nunoo and Abigail Tetteh (lead vocals), Sita Korley (keyboards), Abena Pomaa (guitar), Winifred Thompson (bass) and Abigail Aniapam (drums).