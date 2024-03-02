GTA gives Akwaaba Festival the thumbs up

After two successful runs, the annual Akwaaba Festival organised by Ceejay Multimedia, returns from March 6 to March 8, 2024, at the National Theatre.

The festival’s positioning of Ghana as a land of rich and diverse cultural output has impressed the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), prompting it to officially endorse the programme.

In a letter signed by Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer/Operations on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, the GTA said “The Akwaaba Festival complements the authority’s efforts to promote domestic tourism and showcase Ghana’s vibrant, rich, diverse, historical, traditional and cultural heritage to the world.

“The Ghana Tourism Authority supports and endorses the Akwaaba Festival as it significantly contributes to achieving the authority’s goal of positioning Ghana as a preferred global tourism destination.”

Ceejay Multimedia’s CEO, Joe Osae in a response to the GTA, said he was glad for the endorsement which he regarded as a form of recognition for what he has been doing to uplift various aspects of Ghanaian culture over the years.

This year’s Akwaaba Festival kicks off on March 6 with exhibitions and sales of Ghanaian art and crafts, traditional textiles and fashion accessories, local beverages, a food bazaar and more.

There will be live music sessions on March 6 and March 7. The festival gets to a climax on March 8 with Akwaaba Night which includes music, fashion and dance with acts such as the Ghana Dance Ensemble and guitarist Akablay and his Abiza Band on stage.

Outstanding personalities and outfits in the cultural space will also be honoured at the Akwaaba Night event which will also see the launch of the Miss Akwaaba 2024 pageant, a 13-week tourism and cultural television reality show.

“We are pushing hard for an unsurpassed three-day exposition of the best in Ghanaian culture. I urge everyone to come by and experience what’s on offer,” Ceejay Multimedia’s CEO said.