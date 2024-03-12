Rabies cases decline in Volta Region

A total of 6,299 dogs, 412 cats and 16 monkeys were vaccinated against rabies in the Volta Region last year.

In 2022, 2,480 dogs, 87 cats and 26 monkeys were vaccinated against the deadly virus which spreads to people from the saliva of infected animals.

The Veterinary Officer in-charge of the Ho Veterinary Laboratory, Dr Ekua Thompson, disclosed these to The Mirror in an interview in Ho last Wednesday.

She said the significant increase in the vaccination figures last year was due to support from international collaborators and the Veterinary Services Directorate in the form of free rabies vaccines.

Throwing light on the situation, Dr Thompson said in one instance, a dog infected with rabies bit a man in the Ho Municipality last year, after which veterinary services officers quarantined the dog, and confirmed the case as rabies.

After that, the Veterinary Services made recommendations for the victim to receive post-exposure vaccination.

In the Afadjato District, she said, the infected dog went berserk biting goats and sheep in the community, prompting the killing of the dog by local townsmen in the interest of the public.

“So far, this year, no case of rabies has been recorded in the Volta Region,” she said.

She entreated the public to report cases of dog bites immediately for investigations.

No treatment

Dr Thompson made it clear that rabies could not be treated, and once the symptoms of the virus manifested in the victim the inevitable result was death.

“So, the earlier the cases are reported, the better for the victim,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Thompson said there was no data on the dog population in the region.

However, veterinary officers in the region, she said, were carrying out vigorous surveillance exercises in the communities to ensure cases of rabies were detected and referred to the hospital without delay.

She said in cases of dog bites, the site must be washed with water and soap for 15 minutes before reporting the case to the nearest hospital.

Dr Thompson gave an assurance that the Veterinary Services had enough vaccines in stock to respond to rabies cases.