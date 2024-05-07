Health benefits of beef

Our parents and grandparents viewed beef as a nutritious health food.

However, these days it’s much different and opinion is split between whether beef is healthy or harms our health. Whatever our opinion on red meat might be, there are some important health benefits of eating beef.

Beef is a high source of protein, Selenium, Vitamin B-12, Phosphorus and Zinc. And it is a good source of Niacin, Riboflavin, Iron and Vitamin B-6.

Here are some benefits of adding beef to your meal:

It’s a complete protein source

Beef contains all the essential amino acids (proteins which are the building blocks of life), making it a complete protein source. As humans are unable to produce these essential amino acids naturally, we must consume them through our diets. We need protein for growth, maintenance and repair of our bodies and beef is a great source of this.

Iron

Iron is a vital nutrient and one we often don’t get enough of. It plays a role in immune function, haemoglobin production, eliminating fatigue and is particularly important for pregnant women as iron is crucial for foetal brain development.

The type of iron found in beef is heme iron and studies have shown this is more easily absorbed compared to iron found in plant foods

Weight loss

Meat in general is one of the most satiating foods you can eat. Why’s this important? It means you’ll be feeling fuller for longer in comparison to eating high-glycaemic carbohydrates such as rice, pasta, bread or anything sugary.

Specifically, eating foods high in protein has shown to reduce the hunger hormone ghrelin and increase the satiety hormone leptin, which can lead to a reduction in calories.

Healthy fats and cardiovascular health

Fat is a vital macronutrient and essential for maintaining optimal health. However, for many years, fat was made the enemy. Misguided information from public health institutions led to people avoiding fat (particularly saturated fat) due to concerns about cholesterol and the link with heart disease.

However, current research has now shown this is not the case and saturated fat is not the enemy but refined sugar and so-called western diet. Some of the latest research has shown that reducing saturated fat and increasing refined carbohydrates can promote heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

Vitamin D

For people who don’t have much time in the sun, red meat can significantly contribute to overall vitamin D intake and prevent degenerative bone disease such as rickets.

